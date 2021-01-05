(Pocket-lint) - Bose has announced some rather unique true wireless earbuds - they don't actually go in your ears at all.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds sit on top of your ears, with an earhook that's attached to an enclosure that is placed above your ear canal.

This means you can listen to personal audio, yet be completely aware of your surroundings, even talk to running partners or listen for traffic.

The technology is still localised however, so whether you are listening to music or taking a phone call, nobody else around you will hear the audio.

Each bud measures 48 x 55mm and weigh 14g. They each grip your ear's outer ridge without the need for an eartip and use a tiny dipole transducer to focus audio precisely.

There is a microphone and Bluetooth 5.1 on board for connectivity. Battery life is claimed to be eight hours, with a separate charging base included.

They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds will be available from mid-January (in the US) for $199.95. Pre-orders are now open on Bose.com and BestBuy.

squirrel_widget_3795663

Writing by Rik Henderson.