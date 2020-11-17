(Pocket-lint) - It's the season for deals, and while Bose's own offering is so far limited to factory renewed items, you can pick up the SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones 2 from Amazon UK for a massive £81.96 off, taking them down to just £117.99.

That's reduced from a normal RRP of £200, making for a 41% reduction, which is about as good as you tend to see on reliable brands like Bose even at the very height of Black Friday itself.

The SoundLinks are a really solid pair of headphones, too, especially at this price. They've got Bose's trademark fine-tuned and really balanced sound for rich music playback, and also a really mature and simple design.

Impressive battery life means that you should get 15 hours of listening from one charge, while a quick 15-minute boost will net you another two hours, so you're unlikely to be caught cold with no power. They're even good for calls, too, with dual microphones meaning your voice will come through loud and clear even in windy conditions.

They're also nice and comfortable to wear, as is typical of a Bose pair of over-ears, although you should know that they don't pack in the noise-cancelling of Bose's more expensive cans, unsurprisingly.

There's no confirmed time expiration for this deal, anyway, so you'd be well advised to pick it up sharpish if you're interested, as it could disappear any time.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.