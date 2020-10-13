(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day is here. And the fifth annual sale from Amazon US is not disappointing. Currently, the online retailer is slashing prices on all sorts of electronics and tech, including some of the top products from Bose, which are now more than 30 per cent off.

Bose is known for making some of the best-sounding speakers and headphones, and thanks to Prime Day, you can now save some money on a new pair of Bose headphones and portable speakers. The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones are on sale in three different colours: Midnight, Black, and Silver. The headphones got a price cut of 33 per cent and are now down to $200.

In our hands-on review of the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, we praised the second-generation headphones for continuing the stellar sound quality and comfortable fit of the original while adding improvements like Google Assistant support.

In addition to the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones, two of Bose’s portable speakers are on sale for Prime Day 2020.

The Bose Soundlink Revolve's price dropped by 40 per cent, down to $119.99. The Soundlink Color II got a 38 per cent price cut, dropping to $79. Both are great portable speakers for outdoor listening.

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October. Pocket-lint is spotlighting all the best deals for US and UK Prime members in the following roundups:

We also have a guide on Amazon shopping tips, tricks, and hacks here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.