(Pocket-lint) - A year ago, Bose discontinued the original Sleepbuds over battery issues. Now, it's introducing the Sleepbuds II.

The first-generation Sleepbuds didn't play your own music. Rather, they were designed to wear overnight and play through a library of special tracks that help block noise and minimise sleep disruptions during the night. The new model offers 35 more tracks that can “cover and replace” unwanted noise. Bose said the new Bose Sleep app even has 14 tracks just for noise-masking, whether that be footsteps or snoring, plus 15 “Naturescapes” to help calm and lower stress.

“Bose Sleepbuds II use advancements in our proprietary noise masking technology because covering sound - not canceling it - is better for sleeping,” Bose said, adding that it has conducted a study to help prove its claims about the Sleepbuds delivering a better sleep experience for most people who use them.

The second-generation Sleepbuds, releasing 6 October for $249.95, sport an updated lightweight design and fitted ear tips. Each earbud is a quarter-inch deep and has an “anti-friction” coating to prevent noise when rubbed against fabric. They also have a new antenna for a more stable connection with your phone.

Bose said it’s using a new NiMH battery for 10 hours of playback, and the aluminum charging case adds an extra 30 hours. You can store up to 10 tracks from the Sleep app on the earbud themselves. If any of these updates interest you, the Bose Sleepbuds II are available to pre-order now in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.