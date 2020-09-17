Bose launches its gaming headset - QuietComfort 35 II Gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Bose is getting into gaming headsets - just like the backend of its app hinted back in June. It's launched the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset, which is quite a mouthful.

As the name hints, this is very much a sort of iterative update to its existing, widely popular QC 35 II headphones, which are some of the most comfortable and effective noise-cancelling cans available anywhere.

The main change is the addition of a detachable microphone for party chat, and a volume controller to sit on your desktop, more easily accessible while you play. It'll connect by 3.5mm port, or plug into that volume dial which has a USB port of its own.

This is very much a PC-centric headset from the looks of it, therefore, and it's also right at the premium end of the market, at $329 (with a UK price as yet unconfirmed). That said, it will work with all consoles by virtue of that 3.5mm jack.

The big USP here is the excellent noise cancellation that the QC 35 II anyway had, and the fact that detaching the microphone turns the headset into basically a standard pair of very good Bluetooth headphones, with that noise cancellation on board and compatibility with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

While other headsets can work as normal headphones too, they're rarely as attractive and effective for normal life as these. The QC 35 II Gaming Headset apparently has a 40-hour battery life while working through the wired microphone connection, and a 20-hour battery life while working completely wirelessly. If it loses charge while you're gaming by 3.5mm, though, it'll keep working - just without ANC.

The headset is available to pre-order from Bose right now directly, although it's unclear when they'll ship.

