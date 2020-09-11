(Pocket-lint) - Bose is introducing the noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds and the Sports Earbuds, doing away with the Noise Canceling Earbuds 700 and 500 series, respectively.

introducing the noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds and the Sports Earbuds, doing away with the Noise Canceling Earbuds 700 and 500 series, respectively.

With the QuietComfort Earbuds, priced at $279, Bose is competing with the AirPods Pro and Sony’s 1000XM3 earbuds. It is promising to offer “all the quiet" you'd expect of Bose's around-ear headphones but in a pair of truly wireless earbuds. You can choose between 11 levels of noise cancellation. For battery life, you can expect up to six hours of continuous listening and achieve another 12 from the carrying case that supports wireless charging.

The QuietComfort Earbuds will be available in either black or “soapstone". Each earbud is over an inch long and weighs 0.3 ounces, and the tips are oval.

The Sports Earbuds, on the other hand, seem to follow the 2017’s SoundSport Free and are designed for the most intense sort of workouts. They directly compete with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, but sans the noise cancellation. They come in black, white/gree), and blue. They seem to be all about fit, comfort, and their ability to stay in the ear during exercise. They have an “almost-magical defiance to shift or fall out", Bose said in its announcement.

The $179 Sports Earbuds are rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance, as well, just like the QuietComfort Earbuds. Bose said their continuous battery life is under five hours, however. The case adds another 10 and doesn't support wireless charging.

Both earbuds launch 29 September, with pre-orders now available. They support Bluetooth 5.1, but there's no multipoint, so you can’t pair to two devices at once.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.