Bose introduces QC Earbuds and Sport Earbuds: Two new true wireless headphones

(Pocket-lint) - As expected - following a few recent leaks - Bose has unveiled its latest true wireless earphones, and everything has been redesigned from the ground up.

One model - the QuietComfort Earbuds - is focussed on quality audio and noise cancelling, while the Sport Earbuds are designed to withstand your most rigorous workouts.

For years, the QuietComfort brand name has been used for earphones with excellent noise cancelling, and that tradition continues with the QC buds.

Bose says these new earphones offer the most effective noise-cancelling ever put in a pair of in-ears, and it starts with the design of the tips. The new StayHear Max tips have a soft material design, to make them comfortable, but shaped to form a good seal with the outside of your ear canal.

Then the earbuds use a custom array of microphones to detect noise, measure it and then - using a dedicated chip powered by a unique algorithm - creates an opposite signal within a fraction of a millisecond.

Bose claims the end result is really effective and exclusive to Bose. So whether you're in a coffee shop with bursts of loud coffee grinders or near a busy road, the external noise is immediately reduced.

Of course, you can use those microphones to hear what's going on around you. QC Earbuds feature the ability to adjust the noise cancelling level, with 11 different levels so you can go from hearing everything clearly as well as your music, or cancelling it out completely.

Being Bose there's also a focus on the faithful recreation of music, and quality bass at low and high volumes.

QuietComfort Earbuds can go up to 6 hours of music playback outside of the case, with a further 12 hours offered by the case's backup battery. That's a total of 18, which isn't exactly mindblowing but should be plenty to get through a week of commutes.

QC buds will be available in Triple Black and Soapstone (black and white) which both have a matte finish and metallic/glossy accents.

As for the Sport Earbuds, those feature a similar design but a different colour scheme, including a vibrant Glacier Blue. They have a little less battery performance too with 5 hours out of the case and 15 hours altogether.

Unlike the QC Earbuds, the Sport model doesn't have the ANC built-in - something which is reflected in the lower price - but it does still feature quality sound, according to the manufacturer.

The design of the tips and in-ear grips ensures that - while the fit will hold securely even with high impact sports - it won't be uncomfortable. Bose even goes as far as saying they have "an almost-magical defiance to shift or fall out".

Bose says both of its new earphone models are available to pre-order now with general availability slated for 5 October. Quiet Comfort Earbuds will set you back £249.95 in the UK, with the Sports Earbuds costing £179.95.

