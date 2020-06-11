Bose could be planning to enter the gaming headset market with a new QC35 II version

Gaming headsets are doing booming business at the moment, with people realising how easily they can level up their gameplay experience while they're stuck at home, and it looks like Bose is reading the tea leaves.

It's an interesting facet of the market that traditional headphone makers aren't really represented in it - their headphones often make really good headsets but generally can't offer the same microphones and connectivity to make them ideally suited for party chat or use while gaming.

Bose's apparently looking to bridge that gap with a new version of its superb noise-cancelling headphones, the Quiet Comfort 35 II, which has long been one of our very favourite pairs of over-ears cans.

The team at 9to5Google has spotted references to the new headset in the backend of the latest version of the Bose Connect app, and it looks pretty comprehensive to us. Strings of text mention a detachable gaming microphone that could plug into the left earcup of the headphones, turning them into a headset at will.

There's even an instructional video for the headset which shows how users can connect and disconnect the microphone, as well as how to use the headphones' other buttons. It looks like it'll be a wired headset, with the microphone attachment turning off Bluetooth when in use.

We're intrigued to see when Bose might announce this, if it's a product it's indeed moving forward with. It could mark an interesting time if more headphone makers start to invade the gaming headset space currently populated by purer gaming brands.