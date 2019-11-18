Bose QC35 II get Black Friday discount to £249

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 series 2 - or QC35 II - have long been the favourite for travellers, thanks to effective noise cancellation, long battery life and great sound quality. They're expensive too, which is why this deal in the pre-Black Friday sales might be of interest.

Hacking £80 of the RRP, the Bose QC35 II can be yours for £249 - and that's cheaper than last year's Black Friday offering.

The Bose QC35 II have long been firm favourites of ours for travel. The second edition of these headphones added access to Alexa or Google Assistant, meaning you can use those voice control services from your headphones without having to reach for your phone.

The Bose QC35 II sound great and are really comfortable, especially on long flights, which is why you see so many pairs when you're walking through the business class passengers at the front of the aircraft.

The QC35 II have now been replaced by Bose's latest model, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but those headphones are nearly 30 per cent more expensive.

We're expecting a lot of headphone discounts over the Black Friday period - and the sales in many retailers won't officially kick-off until 22 November. You can see a full round-up of headphone deals in our round-up right here.