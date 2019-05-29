Bose, a leader in the audio system space, has launched new headphones.

First, it's debuting a pair of noise-canceling headphones positioned as its flagship over-ear model. Called the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, they cost $399.95 in the US (£349.99 in the UK) and can be pre-ordered now. The company is also unveiling true wireless Bose Earbuds 500, which will arrive in late 2019, followed by Bose's Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 in 2020.

Bose's new 700 over-ears look very different from the company's existing QC 35s. We think they look more modern. They have a USB-C charging port, and they supposedly offer 20 hours of music playback. Bose also included voice assistant support, so “you’ll be able to remain seamlessly connected to your phone without looking at it or even touching it," Bose explained.

Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri will all be supported at launch. They'll be helped by what Bose has described as its best microphone system, which consists of four mics featuring noise-canceling and voice isolation technology. There are 11 different intensity settings for the noise cancellation.

Bose has even integrated its AR platform, which means, if you look at landmarks with the headphones on, compatible apps on your phone will tell you more about the landmark or serve up directions to nearby places. This is possible due to motion sensors in the headphones that will track your body movement. They'll also work with Bose Frames glasses to deliver audio notifications.

You can preorder the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, in black or white, now, with shipping from 20 June in the US.