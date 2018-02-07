Bose SoundSport Free wire-free, rugged headphones now available

Bose has brought its latest wire-free sports headphones to the UK.

The Bose SoundSport Free headphones comprise two small earbuds, which weight just 18g combined. They connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone or tablet up to 30-feet away and can last up to five hours of music playback between charges.

A charging case is included, which holds the buds in place magnetically and also provides an additional 10 hours of charge, so can charge the SoundSport Free headphones twice before needing its own recharge.

They are IPX4 rated, for sweat and water resistance, and come with Bose's proprietary StayHear+ Sport tips to ensure they have a comfortable fit, yet stay secure in your ears during a work-out or run.

A one button press on the right earbud will answer and use your phone. Plus, a Find My Buds feature on the company's Bose Connect App will locate your headphones, delivering the last time and place they were used.

The Bose SoundSport Free headphones are available in triple black, midnight blue with yellow citron, and bright orange with midnight blue colours. They are priced at £179.95 and sold through Bose stores, authorised Bose dealers and on bose.co.uk.

You can also purchase them through Amazon.co.uk in the UK here, or from Amazon.com in the US for $199 here.