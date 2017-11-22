Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones in £159 Black Friday deal

If you're a frequent flyer, then the sight of Bose headphones will be familiar. For many years, Bose has been considered the leader when it comes to noise cancellation and that's seen its QuietComfort headphones liberally adorning aircraft cabins across the globe. Now they are much cheaper thanks to Black Friday wiping £130 off the price.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 are the older version of Bose's headphones - recently updated with the wireless QC35 version - but these are great headphones, perfect for travel with the benefit of active noise cancellation and Bose's great sound quality.

Normally selling at £289 - and still at that price in a lot of other retailers - the Bose QuietComfort 25 fold neatly into a travel case for protection, while they offer a regular 3.5mm cable for connection to your device, or directly into the aircraft, with an aircraft adapter also supplied.

Using active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort 25 listens to the world outside and actively cancels that out, with the power coming from an on-board AAA battery. The advantage that a regular battery brings is that you can just swap it when it dies, rather than always having to recharge it using an additional cable.

The downside to these headphones is that they aren't Bluetooth, which the newer model are.

This deal is only going to be lasting for 1 day, so if you're after these popular headphones at a great price, then don't delay.