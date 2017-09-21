Bose introduces QC35 II headphones with built-in Google Assistant

Following a leak last week, Bose has now confirmed a second-generation pair of its QuietComfort 35 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, now with Google Assistant built in.

The QC35 II headphones retain the same design and audio DNA as their predecessor, so can rest assured they'll sound fantastic and offer superb noise cancellation, but can now claim to be the first headphones with Google's voice-controlled Assistant built-in and accessible at the touch of a button.

A new Action Button can be found on the left ear cup, and it's this you'll need to press and hold to active Assistant. Once activated, you can carry out all the same commands as you would with something like Google Home or a Google Pixel smartphone, such as asking questions, requesting specific songs or playlists and get score updates for your favourite sports teams.

1/2 Bose

The Action Button can be configured within the Bose Connect app to adjust noise settings instead, which lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation to either high, low or off completely. Alternatively, you can leave the Action Button to control Google Assistant, and adjust noise levels from within the app.

The right earcup still has the same volume controls and Siri access as the first pair of QC 35s and they're available now in the same black and silver colours for £330.