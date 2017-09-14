Bose's next headphones might come with a Google Assistant button

Bose might be Google's next partner.

A couple weeks ago, Google announced it partnered with manufacturers, including Panasonic and LG, with the purpose of integrating its Google Assistant AI into their speakers and appliances. Now, we think Bose will be next. Bose is planning to announce a second-generation model of its £290 Quiet Comfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones - and it'll come with built-in Google Assistant.

9to5Google reported that a pair of upcoming QC35II headphones from Bose will feature a new “Action button” for activating Google Assistant. Like normal, wearers of the headphones will be able to ask Assistant general questions. It'll be able to send or read back your texts and control music, too, all while your phone remains in your pocket or purse. All you have to do is press and hold the Action button.

A Reddit user also randomly spotted the headphones on some market place recently, and as you can see from the listing's photos, the Quiet Comfort 35 sports the extra button.

No word yet on pricing or a release date, of course.