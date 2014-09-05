Bose QC 25 noise-cancelling headphones now out for preorder, replacing QC 15 headphones

Bose has announced a new pair noice-cancelling headphones, appropriately called the QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones.

The company said the new over-the-ear headphones, which will replace the popular QuietComfort 15 headphones, feature an entirely new design that's never been seen in the QuietComfort line. You will be able to grab them from Bose and select dealers on 15 September. Preorders are available now.

Features include greater noise reduction when compared to the QC 15 headphones, as well as a new profile and style and a smaller earcup pivot, according to Bose. Sean Garret, vice president of the Bose Noise Reduction Technology Group, described the new product as "better and different"

The QC 25 also features a finely-tuned Active EQ and TriPort technology for smooth frequencies and detailed low notes without distortion or exaggeration. A single AAA battery will give you up to 35 hours of use, and an included inline remote works with iPod, iPhone and iPad models, and select smartphones.

As for those earcups, they offer microphones both inside and outside, sending sounds to a digital electronic chip that calculates the amount of noise cancellation needed. They also boast a "protein leather" finish and soft-touch TPE bumper with a cast zinc pivot.

“There’s no substitute for long-term research,” Garrett added. “For over three decades, our engineers have woken up every day trying to make a better headphone. The QC25 headphones are a great example of that commitment.”

The QC 25 headphones cost £269.95 and come in black and white colours. You can preorder from Bose.co.uk. Check out the gallery below for more photos.