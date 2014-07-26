Bose slaps Apple's Beats with suit over noise-cancelling headphones

Oh, look...Apple is being sued again. Kind of.

Headphone and speaker manufacturer Bose has filed suit against Beats, another headphone and speaker manufactuer that Apple is currently in the process of acquiring but still needs regulatory approval.

Beats has allegedly infringed upon five Bose patents for noise-cancelling headphones. More specifically, Bose claimed Beats used its technology, which is protected by roughly 22 US patents and 14 pending patent applications, within the Beats Studio and Studio Wireless ranges, and it is seeking both financial damages and an injunction to block the sale of the infringing products.

Bose was founded in 1965 and is most famous for its loudspeakers and noise-cancelling headsets, while Beats was co-founded by Interscope-Geffen-A&M Records chairman Jimmy Iovine in 2008 and is well-known for the Beats by Dr. Dre brand of headphones that place a heavy emphasis on bass.

In the complaint filed with the US District Court in Delaware and with the US International Trade Commission, Bose said it has "suffered and will continue to suffer damages, in an amount yet to be determined, including due to loss of sales, profits, and potential sales that Bose would have made but for Beats' infringing acts."

Pocket-lint has contacted Apple, Beats, and Bose for a comment and will update if we learn more.