  Bose unveils AE2w Bluetooth headphones, can connect with two devices at once

Bose has introduced a new set of wireless headphones, dubbed the AE2w, complete with Bluetooth capabilities which can be connected to two devices at once. Bose is taking a step back from very expensive pricing this time around (we're just going to come out and say it) and is instead opting for a modest $249 (£160) for a pair of black cans, available on the Bose online store.

Specifically, the AE2w headphones are compatible with Bluetooth devices using Bluetooth 2.1 or later, which should support most modern handset and tablets, and can maintain a connection to two Bluetooth devices at the same time by using multipoint technology. Bose isn't pitching these as noise cancelling, but says they "may physically block some noise", even though "they aren't specifically designed for this purpose".

The AE2w headset also features a built-in microphone for making calls and can communicate with the iOS Siri and Google's search functionality on Android.

We won't be able to judge quality and volume until we get our greasy paws on the headset. However, Bose says you'll get up to 7 hours of battery life off a full 3-hour charge and a wireless range of up to an impressive 30ft. In the box, it comes with a USB charging cable, optional audio cable if wireless isn't your thing, and a drawstring carry bag.

Bose says you can simply press and hold the multifunction and volume+ buttons on the headphones, and then choose the AE2w headphones from your device's Bluetooth list to get the wireless going. You can order the AE2w headphones from Bose's online store today. It's worth noting that Bose offers the much cheaper Bose AE2 headphones for roughly $135 if you don't mind a cord.