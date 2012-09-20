Bose partners with Reebok for sporty SIE2 and SIE2i earphones

Bose has broken away from its tried and trusted business-oriented design mentally for its latest headphone range. Having partnered with Reebok, the US audio firm has created the SIE2 and iOS-specific SIE2i earphones with sports fitness and the gym in mind, and has therefore adopted vibrant, striking colour schemes.

They both mark the first time Bose has specifically launched headphones for the fitness market, and as such they are high in stability, sweat and water-resistance, and durability. An exclusive Reebok fitness armband is also included, that will keep a music player or smartphone in place.

The main difference between the two models is that the SIE2i also comes with an in-line mic that works with iPhone and the like. The SIE2 works with all audio devices. The only other noticeable difference is that the SIE2i comes in green or orange, the SIE2, just green.

Audio performance is enhanced by Bose TriPort acoustic technology, which provides close to a neutral soundfield. Whereas other headphones on the market are bass-heavy, or artificially boost frequencies, the Bose earphones are created for clarity and precision.

The construction of the buds includes acoustic ports that are water-resistant and feature hydrophobic cloth coverings to keep out moisture while letting sound through. Even the in-line microphone on the SIE2i set features watertight button housings.

Each of the models comes with different sized (small, medium and large) StayHear tips to ensure that they remain in ears, even during vigorous exercise.

The Bose SIE2 earphones are priced at £104.95 and the SIE2i set, £129.95. They're both available now from Bose stores and www.bose.co.uk.