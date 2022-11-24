Jabra's wireless earbuds get lovely Black Friday deals

(Pocket-lint) - Jabra has entered the Black Friday game, settling live a bunch of deals on some of its most popular wireless earbuds - these make for some very desirable prices.
In particular, there are savings to be had on the Elite 85T and Elite 7 Pro, both of which make for very solid choices if you're in the market for some new wireless in-ears.
The deals are live in both the US and UK, too, so you should find a saving on either side of the pond. First up, the Elite 85T.
If you're in the UK, here's your option for the Elite 85T.
This is also a major saving, bringing them down to just £149.00.
The Elite 85T are pretty much Jabra's flagship erabuds right now, and they're particularly good for taking calls.
This makes them ideal for hybrid workers or anyone who wants to be able to swap between music and calls on the fly, while relying on really good microphone pick-up.
If you want to spend a little less but still get rock-solid performance, though, you can get the slightly more affordable Elite 7 Pros, which are also discounted.
Or, for our readers in the UK, you can check out the link below.
Again, a 39% discount is really brilliant, and makes these earbuds just £129.00.
Jabra's less expensive earbuds are also really reliable, and have a design that we actually marginally prefer despite being more affordable.
They're really comfortable to wear, from our testing, and have very solid sound performance that makes them great for a variety of uses.
