Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Black Friday headphone news

Grab the OnePlus Buds Pro for just $79.99 in the Black Friday sales

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
OnePlus Grab the OnePlus Buds Pro for just $79.99 in the Black Friday sales
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus Buds Pro are a seriously good set of TWS earbuds, especially if you own a OnePlus phone.

The problem is that at their launch price of $150, they were lost in a sea of similarly specced options from competing brands, meaning that they only really appealed to OnePlus superfans.

Now, with a huge 47 per cent reduction in the Black Friday sales, OnePlus' flagship earbuds offer incredible value for money.

OnePlus Buds Pro - save $70

OnePlus Buds Pro - save $70

Smart adaptive noise cancellation, serious battery life, wireless charging, personalised audio and more. That's a lot of features for just $79.99.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Impressive adaptive noise cancellation and personalised audio equalisation make your music sound its best no matter the scenario.

Best headphones deals for Black Friday 2022: Grab discounts on AirPods, Bose, Sony and more
Best headphones deals for Black Friday 2022: Grab discounts on AirPods, Bose, Sony and more By Cam Bunton · · Updated

The biggest shopping event of 2022 is the best time to gobble up some headphones discounts.

Up to 38 hours of battery life means you won't have to worry about charging them that often, and when you do, fast charging gets you 10 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge - impressive stuff.

If you don't need the best-of-the-best, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are also an impressive option, and they're also available with a 50 per cent discount.

One Plus Buds Z2 - Save 50%

One Plus Buds Z2 - Save 50%

Active noise cancellation, impressive battery life, IP55 water resistance and Dolby Atmos support. All for just $49.99.

We've tested the OnePlus Buds Pro and Z2 head-to-head, and while we found that the Buds Pro are clearly the superior option, the Z2 offers much of the same experience at a lower cost.

You still get excellent battery life and great sound quality along with active noise cancellation. At a price like this, you can't go wrong.

More Black Friday 2022 US deals

We've rounded up some other great deals, below:

Writing by Luke Baker.