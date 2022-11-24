(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus Buds Pro are a seriously good set of TWS earbuds, especially if you own a OnePlus phone.

The problem is that at their launch price of $150, they were lost in a sea of similarly specced options from competing brands, meaning that they only really appealed to OnePlus superfans.

Now, with a huge 47 per cent reduction in the Black Friday sales, OnePlus' flagship earbuds offer incredible value for money.

Impressive adaptive noise cancellation and personalised audio equalisation make your music sound its best no matter the scenario.

Up to 38 hours of battery life means you won't have to worry about charging them that often, and when you do, fast charging gets you 10 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge - impressive stuff.

If you don't need the best-of-the-best, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are also an impressive option, and they're also available with a 50 per cent discount.

We've tested the OnePlus Buds Pro and Z2 head-to-head, and while we found that the Buds Pro are clearly the superior option, the Z2 offers much of the same experience at a lower cost.

You still get excellent battery life and great sound quality along with active noise cancellation. At a price like this, you can't go wrong.

