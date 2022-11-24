Get the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at their lowest price so far

(Pocket-lint) - Despite having only been on the market for a couple of months, the latest Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have been discounted just in time for Black Friday. You'll find a good price on these market-leading noise-cancelling earbuds in both the US and the UK.

If you're in the US you can snag a pair for $249 (down $50 from $299), while in the UK the buds have dropped from £279.95 to £249.95. Either way, it makes the latest, most expensive Bose in-ears more budget-friendly than they were before. So if they've been on your list, you likely won't see them at a better price for a while.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II - save £30 They might be new models, but that doesn't exclude them from the Black Friday discounts. You can snag the excellent QC Buds II for £249.95. View offer

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II - save $50 Just like the UK, Amazon shoppers in the US get a nice discount on the second-gen QuietComfort Earbuds too. Now down to $249.00 View offer

Bose completely redesigned its QuietComfort Earbuds for the second generation, making them a lot less bulky, slimming down everything - from the shape of the earbuds to the charging case - and equipping them with really good noise cancelling.

Each pair ships with something called the Bose Fit Kit which includes three different-sized pairs of ear tips and three pairs of soft silicone bands designed to grip to the inside of your ear. They're designed to be comfortable, but also really secure.

The battery inside the buds is good for 6 hours of music playback and the charging case provides an additional 18 hours, giving you a total of 24 hours battery life before needing to plug it into a power adapter.

Sound is also really impressive on the latest QC Buds, thanks to tuning from Bose and the latest noise cancelling and Active EQ tech. Both adapt to you and your surroundings to ensure you have the best sound no matter the environment. They're a truly stellar pair of earphones.

Writing by Cam Bunton.