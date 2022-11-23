(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser's latest flagship wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3, have been hit with a welcome price cut for Black Friday in the US and UK.
You can pick up these excellent earbuds (which pack in very solid active noise-cancelling) for a really solid price.
The saving is a little better in the UK than the US, for once, but both sides of the pond get to save some cash. Check out the UK deal below, first of all.
This slashes the price of the Momentum 3 down to a mid-range level - for some high-end buds.
The US isn't left out though, and the exchange rate even further cements that the discount you'll see below is still a really healthy one on some excellent earbuds.
Bringing the earbuds below $200, this is a superb price for a great audio experience.
Sennheiser is such a reliable name in the audio world, for good reason - it's been producing devices with incredibly balanced sound for ages now.
The Momentum True Wireless 3 continue that lineage nicely, as you'll see from our full review, which you can check out here.
They're really comfortable in the ear, have very solid ANC and bring a balance to their sound performance that makes them ideal for basically any genre of music.
We love the design too, in particular the satisfying grippy fabric finish on the case, which makes it a joy to pocket. These are some great earbuds, so don't miss this impressive Black Friday deal.
