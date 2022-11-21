(Pocket-lint) - The Corsair HS80 RGB wireless is one of our favourite gaming headsets and it's now a complete bargain for Black Friday. The Corsair premium gaming headset has lots on offer.

It has ultra-low latency wireless audio options or 24-bit/96KHz high-res quality when plugged in on PC. It also packs a seriously awesome broadcast-quality microphone and a superbly comfortable design. Its one of our favourite headsets to play with and one we'd heartily recommend.

For Black Friday it's had a big chunk knocked off its usual asking price, with a $50 discount taking the price down to just $99.99.

This is quite frankly an awesome bargain and not one to be missed. It's also the lowest price the headset has been so far, so you're unlikely to find a better deal. We're seeing a number of great deals on Corsair products during the Black Friday week, so we'd recommend taking a look at those currently on offer.

Elsewhere, for example, the Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless is also heavily discounted and Corsair's superb iCue 4000X mid-tower ATX case is also a bargain currently. There are a lot of good deals to have this week, so if you're on the hunt for a gaming peripheral bargain then be sure to come back to Pocket-lint to see more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.