(Pocket-lint) - Apple's latest AirPods Pro haven't been on store shelves long, but we've already spotted a tasty discount on the newest members of Apple's earphone family.

The second generation pair of AirPods Pro can be had for just under $200 in the US ($199.99 to be exact), dropping them by a healthy $49. It's a pretty big discount for one of Apple's newest products. If you've been waiting for them to be discounted, we'd suggest snapping them before the price goes back up again.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) - save $49 Apple's latest AirPods Pro - complete with revamped sound, and the new charging case with AirTag Find My features, MagSafe and Apple Watch charger support - have been dropped to their lowest price. Now $199.99. View offer

The second-generation AirPods Pro is one of our favourite pairs of in-ear wireless buds, particularly when slotted into an Apple product ecosystem. You get all the usual Apple conveniences, like 'Hey Siri' support, easy one-touch pairing and instant switching between different Apple products without having to pair them again.

Apple did upgrade a few key areas with the AirPods Pro 2, however. The sound quality has been improved to offer better quality bass, elevated mids and trebles, and the tips have been redesigned to make them more comfortable and also include an even smaller XS tip size for those who struggled to fit the previous models in.

That's not all. The new charging case has been fitted with AirTag abilities, so you can use precision tracking to find exactly where you've misplaced the case. Plus, there's a speaker built into the bottom so it's louder, and can be heard more easily when you play the sound to try and find them audibly.

If that wasn't enough, the magnetic elements of the case have been improved so that the AirPods Pro 2 case can stick better to the MagSafe charger, as well as now supporting the Apple Watch charger, so you can charge them up with either of those. They're pretty epic, and super convenient if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.

