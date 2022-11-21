Google Pixel Buds Pro are now available with a tasty discount

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a Google Pixel user, few pairs of earphones give you the seamless feel of belonging with the phone like the latest Pixel Buds Pro, and they're packed with some great tech too.

They only launched earlier this year, but now you can get them with a great discount in Amazon's Black Friday sales in the UK. The Pixel Buds Pro - previously £179 when new, are now available at £149.

Google Pixel Buds Pro - save £30 Google Pixel Buds Pro is the company's latest TWS offering, delivering effective noise cancelling and good sound in an attractive package. Now available for £149. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In our review of the Google Pixel Buds Pro we noted that these were a marked improvement over previous offerings from Google. They deliver a comfortable fit, good sound quality and lots of great features like effective noise cancelling and built-in Google Assistant smarts.

They're not the smallest buds around, but they still fit easily in our testing without a feeling of stretch, and they do a lot right. Google Fast Pair means easy connection and control from any Android phone, with detailed controls and customisation options for touch gestures baked right into the Settings menu of your phone.

Best Lightning headphones in 2022 for your iPhone or iPad By Cam Bunton · 26 August 2022 What are the top headphones that feature a Lightning connector? We've compiled the very best in this guide.

Add that to multi-point Bluetooth - which means connecting to more than one device at a time - and ANC works really well in most instances. Plus it's easy to switch on the transparency mode with a tap of the buds when you need to hear what's happening around you.

Both the case for charging and the buds themselves are splash-resistant, and the pebble-shaped case is a lovely, friendly design that feels great in the hand.

There are some great other buds out there, but these offer that more seamless feel when used alongside Pixel phones and other Google devices. They're a great option, especially at this price.

Writing by Cam Bunton.