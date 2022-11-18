Bang & Olufsen Portal headphones for Xbox are now available at a stunning price

(Pocket-lint) - Over the past few years we've seen a number of premium audio companies catering more towards the rapidly expanding gaming market, and that includes Bang & Olufsen. With its Portal range it offers luxury over-ear headphones for console and PC gamers.

Its first pair - designed for Xbox - is now available at a much lower price than when it first launched. It's not cheap by any means, but it's far cheaper than it has been in the past. At £244.99, it's down over £200 on its original recommended retail price.

Bang & Olufsen Portal - save £204 The Bang & Olufsen Portal headphones for Xbox offer high-end audio and design, but for console gamers. Available in black or navy now for just £244.99. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

A big draw for Bang & Olufsen's headphones - apart from the appeal of the brand itself - is the design and build. The Portal is a sumptuous pair of headphones that's not only designed to look great but be easily worn for long periods of time without getting uncomfortable. The lightweight frame combines with a pressure-relieving design to ensure they don't feel tight or heavy.

These cans feature the 'Designed for Xbox' stamp, and that means you get great sound, and very little latency when connected using the 2.4Ghz connection to the console.

From an audio perspective, you also get lossless audio as well as support for Dolby Atmos - giving you high-quality immersive sound - as well as adaptive ANC that can adjust and boost performance depending on your environment.

Of course, they're not gaming headphones without chat functionality, and so they're also designed to offer clear audio when multiplayer gaming online, thanks to some noise-cancelling mics dotted around the headphones. There's no boom arm, but that's about its only weakness.

Writing by Cam Bunton.