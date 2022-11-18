Snag the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at their best ever price this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - The big shopping event of 2022 is here, and for this Black Friday period there are some great deals to be had. With this being the first Black Friday since the new QuietComfort Earbuds II launched, it means you can now find the first-generation model for a very good price.

A hefty discount sees the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds dropped to a much more budget-friendly price of just £139 in the UK, dropping it to almost half its original price of £249.95, and below its previous lowest deal price of £149.

Bose QC Buds - save £109.96 Bose's first-generation flagship noise-cancelling earphones are now available at the lowest price that we've seen them at. Get them for just £139.99. View offer

Although now replaced by the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, the first gen pair still make for an excellent all-round listening experience. The large tapered tip design creates a comfortable, but effective seal at the entry of the ear, while a soft silicone wing hugs the inside of your ear to keep them in place.

We were really impressed by Bose's first pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds. The sound quality is fantastic, and the noise cancelling effectively reduces rumblings and constant loud noises like aeroplane or train engines.

The buds feature simple touch gesture controls, so you can tap to play or pause, and swipe on them to adjust the volume or skip tracks.

Battery life is fairly standard, with up to 6 hours of playback on a full charge, and a further 12 hours of playback in the case. However, the case does feature the convenience of wireless charging and will work on any Qi-certified charging mats.

Add to that IPX4 rating against sweat and rain, and you have a very solid all-round pair of buds that's well worth taking the plunge on if your budget doesn't stretch to the usual £200+ prices commanded by flagship big-name earphones.

