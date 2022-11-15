(Pocket-lint) - Sony's latest flagship active noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM5, have been slapped with a great early Black Friday deal in the UK.

You can pick them up through Amazon with £80 off, taking them down to just £299.00 right now.

That's down from a regular price of £380, and means you can pick up basically the best headphones out there right now for a much lower price than normal.

Obviously, there are plenty of impressive sets of headphones at around this price, but Sony's noise cancelling is still basically the very best out there, so these are truly ideal for anyone who commutes or travels regularly.

The sound quality even aside from cancelling is also absolutely tremendous, enhancing your music and making it a joy to listen.

Sony has also given the headphones an all-new design that's a lot more modern and sleek, blending in more and also proving extremely comfortable to wear for long periods.

Check out our full review of the headphones here if you'd to find out more about what makes them so special, but in the meantime don't miss out on this deal from Amazon - early Black Friday deals like this can tend to not last very long, and just disappear at a certain point.

