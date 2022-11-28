Get the Steelseries Arctis 7 Plus for just $99/£109 this Cyber Monday

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries Arctis range includes some great headsets for use on PC and consoles. The Arctis 7+ is one such headset and it's now heavily discounted for Cyber Monday.

Steelseries' gaming headsets are some our favourite console headsets on the market - while other makers have some brilliant devices to offer up, the comfort and sound that Steelseries marries in its headsets just keep making us come back to them as our default pick.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ arrvied in 2021 as a refresh to the Arctis 7 range with tweaks that were super welcome. Including simple upgrades like USB-C in place of micro USB as well as the benefit of a big bump to battery life, taking them up to more than 30 hours on a charge.

It's worth noting that there are two models of this headset, but the Arctis 7P+ doesn't appear to be discounted at the moment.

Both headsets are also basically compatible with all the same devices thanks to their dongles, including the Nintendo Switch, Android phones, the PS4 and PS5 alongside PCs and Macs. The difference between models is down to the controls for each headset's microphone on its earcup dial.

The Arctis 7 Plus lets you adjust your in-game volume relative to your voice chat, although this won't work on consoles, while the PlayStation-targeting 7P Plus swaps this out for a sidetone adjustment dial for your mic.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Adrian Willings.