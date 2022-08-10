(Pocket-lint) - Apple-owned Beats has teamed up with Kim Kardashian to release a themed pair of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds called Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds - Kim K Special Edition. The new Beats x Kim collab is available in very on-brand-for-Kim neutral colours that can either "blend in or stand out" because they're flesh-toned, according to Kardashian.

Aside from their exterior aesthetic, they're identical to the regular Beats Fit Pro. In our review of the wireless earbuds, we said they're compact, have lots of useful features, and are securely fitting enough to use during all your workout sessions. Paired with enjoyable sound and smart features like active noise-cancelling (ANC), Spatial Audio, in-ear detection, and Apple's H1 Chip goodness, these earbuds are no-brainier for iPhone users and those with multiple Apple products.

In a lot of ways, the Beats Fit Pro is essentially for people who want AirPods Pro-level active noise cancelation, but for workouts. And the Beats x Kim version is obviously for fans of the entrepreneur.

The Beats x Kim models will be available through Apple's online store on 16 August 2022 at 10 ET. They'll cost the same as the regular Beats Fit Pro (around $200) in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan.

They'll launch in retail stores the following day, but physical sales are restricted to 10 Apple stores including 5th Avenue, Regent Street, and Champs-Elysees. They'll also be in high-end department stores like Selfridges in the UK and SSENSE in Canada. You can also buy through Amazon in North America or WeChat in China.

Everywhere they're sold, they'll be available in Moon, Dune, or Earth colours.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.