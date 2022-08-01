Beats to release Fit Pro in three new colours?

(Pocket-lint) - A fresh leak suggests that Beats could be working on three new colours for its Fit Pro earbuds and - looking at those three colours - it appears they could very well be designed to blend with skin tones.

The three colours - called Mica, Ochre and Umber - are very much skin neutral shades, at least when compared to the white, black, red and stone purple models currently on offer from the popular audio brand.

With these particular colours it could mean that the already low-profile earbuds will blend more seamlessly and make them stand out even less than they do already, which some people want - particularly during video calls.

Whether or not that's the actual reason Beats seems set to launch these new colours is yet to be seen, it could just be the company wants to release three new neutral, fashionable colours and it has nothing to do with skin tone at all.

That's if - of course - the company does release them. The images and assets were found by @aaron613 on Twitter, with no more information other than the colours themselves.

We don't have a rumoured timeframe for launch, sadly, so we'll just have to wait and see if this one pans out.

Writing by Cam Bunton.