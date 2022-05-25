(Pocket-lint) - Beats has announced a new collaboration with Amsterdam based fashion brand Daily Paper. Together they will be launching a special edition set of Beats Studio Buds as part of Daily Paper's spring/summer 2022 collection.

The special edition buds feature a bold graffiti-covered design that ties in with the brand's clothing designs for the new collection.

The entire line is heavily influenced by New York City's 80s and 90s hip-hop and graffiti scene, and if you've ever wanted your earbuds to look like a vandalised subway car, then now's your chance.

The Studio Buds impressed us when we reviewed them last year, offering competitive pricing, good compatibility across Android and Apple devices and great sound.

This special edition version maintains everything we loved about the standard version, but adds an edgy design, along with themed packaging and a co-branded decal in the box.

This isn't the first time that Daily Paper and Beats have joined forces, in 2021, along with the Black in Fashion Council, the pair released a sustainable tie-die pouch for the Beats Flex to celebrate Earth Day.

If you're keen on the special edition Beats Studio Buds, they will be available from Thursday 26th May at 12pm CEST from the Daily Paper flagship stores in Amsterdam, NYC and London.

They will also be available on Daily Paper's website priced at $149.95 / £129.95 / €149.95

Writing by Luke Baker.