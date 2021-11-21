Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save big on Beats this week: Mega deals on Solo Pro, Powerbeats and Studio 3

(Pocket-lint) - We're sure you've heard by now but Black Friday discounts have started, and from today you can save big on several of Beats' most popular headphone models. Whether you're after some over-ears, on-ears, or workout earphones, there's something for everyone on Amazon this week. 

For the next week you'll find the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Powerbeats Pro all heavily discounted and available at a brilliant price. 

Beats Solo Pro - save £140

Beats Solo Pro - save £140

The Solo series is Beats most popular series of products, and the Solo Pro adds a premium design splash and ANC. For this week, they're down to less than half their original price. Available now for £129. 

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic. 

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better. 

Beats Powerbeats Pro - save £80

Beats Powerbeats Pro - save £80

Powerbeats Pro - in our minds - are the best true wireless buds for working out or running. For Black Friday you can find them at a great price. Now just £139. 

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging. 

Beats Studio 3 Wireless - Half price

Beats Studio 3 Wireless - Half price

Beats' Studio lineup hasn't changed much in a few years, and its Studio 3 Wireless was its first pair of ANC cans. At this price, they're still a great purchase. Now available for £149.99. 

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic. 

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series. 

Best wireless headphones 2021: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more
Best wireless headphones 2021: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more By Conor Allison ·

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 21 November 2021.
