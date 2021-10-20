Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Beats Fit Pro leaked: fitness buds with ANC to launch soon

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Having launched its first pair of noise-cancelling TWS buds earlier in the year, it appears Beats is about to launch another. But this time, the company is looking to build on its reputation for creating earphones that are great for working out in. 

If the leaks are to be believed, Beats is set to launch a pair of buds called Beats Fit Pro, and will feature a similar design to the Beats Studio Buds

That means a compact oval-shaped bud with a silicon tip and the pill-shaped button on the outside. Except, it appears this part of the earbuds will extend to form an in-ear wing/fin to hold it in the ear more securely. 

The leak was first published by 9to5Mac in a report which also includes high resolution press renders of the product. These show the buds in white, grey, black and a pink/purple colour. 

According to the site's source, the earphones will come with ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) and will feature the H1 Chip. That means - unlike the Studio Buds - you'll be able to pair them across multiple Apple products. 

The earphones are also expected to support "Hey Siri", allowing you to activate the iPhone's assistant without needing to press and hold a button. 

Fit Pro are expected to feature decent enough battery life too. It's claimed they'll go 6 hours on a full charge with ANC or Transparency Mode enabled, or 7 hours with those switched off. 

The charging case - which is claimed to look more like the Powerbeats Pro case - will hold a further 27-30 hours of battery, which could mean the Beats Fit Pro will be among the longest lasting TWS buds available. 

Like the Studio Buds, it's expected that the Fit Pro will offer quick pairing on both iOS and Android, and - with Google Fast Pair - show you battery levels and Find My Device support. 

Beats Fit Pro is rumoured to be launching during the first week of November, and will be available to buy shortly afterwards. 

