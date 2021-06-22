Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Get the Beats Studio3 at over 50% off for Prime Day in the UK

Contributing Editor
(Pocket-lint) - The iconic Beats Studio 3 headphones are not always available at such a fantastic price, but today they are. So, don't miss your chance to grab a pair at over 50% off in the UK.

They're over-ear styled headphones that provide that classic punchy bass sound. Normally they retail at £299.95. But today they're available for £144.99. That's £154.96 off!

The Beats Studio 3's have the Apple W1 Headphone Chip built-in. This takes care of the active noise cancellation and Class 1 Bluetooth. On top of that, you get 22 hours of playback time. And if you need to make some calls or have a day of Zoom calls, then there's also a built-in microphone.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.
