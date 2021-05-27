(Pocket-lint) - Apple's yet-to-be-announced Beats Studio Buds have appeared in regulatory filings, beta code, image leaks, and now... on LeBron James.

The Lakers star shared a few posts on Instagram (as first noticed by MacRumors) of himself donning a pair of wire-free in-ears that look an awful lot like the upcoming Beats Studio Buds. Admittedly, it's hard to tell what brand of earbuds he's wearing, but if you zoom in ultra close and happen to be an eagle-eyed fan of Beats goods, you might be convinced these are Beats' next wireless buds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Let's also not forget that LeBron James has endorsed and promoted Beats in the past. In 2008, during the Olympics, Beats gave a pair of headphones to him, who then asked the company to outfit the entire US Olympic basketball team before they left for Beijing. LeBron James is also a good friend of Dr Dre's and has starred in Beats commercials in the past. Add it up, and he's a fan of Beats.

So, if he is indeed wearing unreleased Beats earbuds in his posts, it wouldn't be surprising. We suspect an announcement is imminent, however, given how frequently they've leaked and are apparently now being spotted in athletes' ears.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.