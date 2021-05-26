This is what Apple's upcoming Beats Studio Buds look like

(Pocket-lint) - Apple-owned Beats has been rumoured to be developing a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds. They were even recently spotted in US Federal Communication Commission filings. Now, real-life images of the earbuds have surfaced online.

MySmartPrice has shared leaked images of the Beats Studio Buds, providing a better look at the design. The casing is pictured, with the silicone tips and internal components missing. The oval-shaped case that will charge the Studio Buds is also not depicted, but it was previously discovered in iOS 14.6 code. As you can see from the images, the earbuds look like what's expected of AirPods Pro 2.

The earbuds basically have a smaller design with no stems. For comparison, the Powerbeats Pro, Beats' most popular earbuds, sport earhooks.

Apple is rumoured to be updating its AirPods lineup this year as well - with a second-generation model that could go down the Galaxy Bud route, by eliminating the stem and offering a rounded shape. It's also been claimed they could come in two size options. Apple is reportedly developing AirPods 3 with shortened stems, too. They'll likely sit between the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro.

Since FCC filings usually precede official announcements by mere days or weeks, we suspect Apple will announce the Beats Studio Buds shortly. Keep in mind its Beats brand hasn't launched anything new since the Beats Flex last autumn.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.