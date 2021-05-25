(Pocket-lint) - Apple-owned Beats appears to be readying a new pair of high-end earbuds, as evident by US Federal Communications Commission filings.

Beats hasn't launched anything new since the Beats Flex last autumn. But now, it has filed the "Beats Studio Buds" with the FCC database under model numbers A2512 and A2513. The earbuds sport a smaller design with no stem, which means they'll look much different than the Powerbeats Pro.

To be honest, these new FCC filings don't reveal anything we didn't already know. Keep in mind images of the earbuds recently surfaced in beta releases of iOS and tvOS. And the beta code suggested they’ll pack noise cancellation, a feature noticeably missing from all existing Beats earbuds.

Since FCC filings usually precede official announcements by mere days or weeks, we suspect Apple will announce the Beats Studio Buds shortly.

Best Bluetooth headphones 2021 rated: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones By Mike Lowe · 25 May 2021

Apple is also expected to update its AirPods earbuds sometime this year, with a new AirPods 3 model that will come with shortened stems. A few of the leaked images so far indicate their design will sit in between the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro. You can read more about those upcoming earbuds here.

We also have a guide on the best earbuds:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.