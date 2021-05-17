(Pocket-lint) - Apple-owned Beats appears to be readying a new pair of high-end earbuds, as evident by leaks coming from Apple's beta software.

MacRumors spotted images of “Beats Studio Buds” in the latest beta releases of iOS and tvOS. 9to5Mac also found images of the charging case, as well as system animations of the earbuds. The earbuds pictured look different than the Powerbeats Pro, as they sport diagonal stems instead of ear hooks.

9to5Mac said code related to the earbuds suggests they’ll pack noise cancellation, a feature noticeably missing from all existing Beats earbuds.

Because these images and animations were discovered in the “release candidate” builds of Apple’s upcoming software updates, perhaps that means Beats will announce the Beats Studio Buds shortly. Keep in mind the company hasn't launched anything new since it debuted the Beats Flex last autumn.

Apple is also expected to update its AirPods earbuds sometime this year, with a new AirPods 3 model that will come with shortened stems. A few of the leaked images so far indicate their design will sit in between the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro. You can read more about those upcoming earbuds here.

We also have a guide on the best earbuds:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.