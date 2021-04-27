How to find lost Beats headphones and track them

(Pocket-lint) - Apple-owned Beats has several headphones within its portfolio, some of which have the H1 or W1 chip, allowing for some of the great convinience features offered by Apple's own AirPods.

The Beats headphones with the W1 or H1 chip - like the Powerbeats Pro - aren't just very easy to set up with an iOS device, but with iOS 14.5, they are also much easier to find and track.

Here's how to find and track lost Beats headphones.

If you have a pair of Beats headphones with the H1 or W1 chip, such as Powerbeats Pro, Studio 3 Wireless or Beats Flex, and you're running iOS 14.5 or later on your iPhone or iPadOS 14.5 or later on your iPad, you can use Apple's Find My app to locate your Beats headphones, as you would AirPods or other Apple devices connected to your Apple ID.

Follow the steps below to find and track your lost Beats headphones:

Make sure your Beats headphones have already been setup with your iPhone or iPad Open the Apple Find My app - it's a grey background with a large green circle and smaller blue circle inside Tap on the Devices tab at the bottom Swipe up from the bottom to reveal your list of devices Any compatible Beats headphones that have been previously setup will appear in the list

If you tap on your lost Beats headphones from the list, you will be able to see their last location, get directions to that location and Play Sound to try and find them.

All of Beats headphones that have Apple's W1 or H1 chip are compatible with the Find My app. You'll find a list of these below:

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham · 1 April 2021 Top headphones capable of handling lossless 48kHz digital audio from Apple devices.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

Beats Flex

Powerbeats 4

Powerbeats Pro

BeatsX

If you have a pair of Beats headphones that don't have Apple's W1 or H1 chip on board then you'll need to find the serial number of your Beats headphones and then contact Apple Support in order to try and locate them.

The serial number might be on the original receipt or the original box. You can then contact Apple Support by phone or chat.

The answer to this is yes, and no. If you lose a Beats Powerbeats Pro ear bud or the charging case, Apple will replace your lost item for a fee. So yes, it's possible to get a replacement, but the replacement isn't free, even if it is cheaper than buying a new pair.

A replacement Powerbeats Pro earbud can be replaced for a fee of £102.44 in the UK. A Powerbeats Pro Charging Case can also be replaced for a fee of £102.44 in the UK.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.