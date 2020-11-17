(Pocket-lint) - Beats has unveiled its latest special edition colourway, and this time out it's an awesome-looking glow-in-the-dark pair of Powerbeats launched in collaboration with Tokyo-based fashion brand, Ambush.

Shape and material-wise, the Ambush Powerbeats are the same as the regular model, but the difference is in the finish. There's the striking red 'b' logo contrasting with the luminescent finish and the bold 'Ambush' branding on the side of the earbud, giving it that distinct look.

There's also a complimentary pouch which also features the same co-branding and a glow-in-the-dark logo.

It's when you switch the lights of that it gets really interesting though, as the cable and the plastic housing of the earbuds glows in the dark. Apart from looking cool, that might even help you be more visible as the darker nights and mornings creep in over winter.

In a video on Beats' YouTube channel, Ambush owner Yoon Ahn says the inspiration for the glowing design came from her city in Japan, where the street lights glow at night time.

Specs and performance are the same as the regular Powerbeats, so you get the same Apple H1 chip inside enabling that easy connection for iPhone users and switching between iCloud devices.

Plus, there's 15 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel tech which gives you 1 hour of music playback from a five-minute charge.

The Powerbeats Ambush Special Edition will go on sale at Selfridges, End Clothing, Apple and Ambush Design in the UK from 18 November with - perhaps - the only downside being this special designer collaboration means they cost more. They'll set you back £169.95, rather than £129.00 of the non-Ambush model.

Writing by Cam Bunton.