(Pocket-lint) - Amazon’s annual sale, Prime Day, has kicked off in the US. This year’s sale sees a price cut on one of our favourite workout earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro from Apple-owned Beats.

Amazon Prime Members can score a great set of workout headphones with the Powerbeat Pro wireless headphones. In our hands on review, we thought they were better than AirPods and the obvious choice for anyone looking for a workout earbud. The Powerbeats Pro are sweat-resistant and offer nine hours of battery. They run on the Apple H1 chip and use Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range.

This deal is offered in two colours: Black and ivory.

Prime members can get the Powerbeats for $174.95 on Amazon US, 30 per cent off the normal price of $249.99. To see how they compare to other workout headphones available to buy, see our in-depth guide here.

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October. Pocket-lint is spotlighting all the best deals for US and UK Prime members in the following roundups:

