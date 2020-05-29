New awesome Powerbeats Pro colours incoming, and they look great

Beats has announced that its most popular earphones - the Powerbeats Pro - is being made available in a handful of new colours, just in time for the summer.

Rumours had suggested new colours were on the way, and today's announcement confirms their existence. Those colours, by name, are Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red and Glacier Blue.

Initially, the Powerbeats Pro was available in a few quite neutral colours, like black, navy, ivory and a dark olive. The latest batch freshens the range up with a touch of brightness and fun.

Spring yellow has an almost green tint to it, while Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue are both pastel shades, and Lava Red, well, that's bright as you like with a tinge of orange thrown in to differentiate it from just plain red.

Feature wise, nothing has changed for the Powerbeats Pro with this new selection. You get the same comfortable and secure design, the same sound quality and battery life.

That means you get up to 9 hours of music playback from a single charge, plus more than 24 additional hours from the charging case. There's also the H1 chip that enables easy pairing with iOS devices, and means they're instantly paired with any other Apple product signed in to the same iCloud account.

That doesn't mean you can't use them with an Android phone, or other music source. You can pair them just like you would any other pair of Bluetooth earphones.

They're still our top pick for workout earphones thanks to the way they fit and sound, and how reassuringly long the battery is.

If you want to snag one of these fresh new colours, you can buy them from 9 June from Apple, or other authorised resellers, for the usual price of £219.95.

Watch our review video below: