A fresh rumour, from a source that seems pretty shaky, suggests that Beats is about to unveil a fresh wave of colours for the Powerbeats Pro, and we really want it to be true.

The post states we should expect Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow and Lava Red to be landing on store shelves in the near future, and - if true - would add a fresh, bright look to the existing range.

Following the rumour, Parker Ortolani put together a render of what these new colours colour look like, then shared on Twitter, and we're so here for it.

Beats current colour scheme features mostly dark colours like navy, black and moss green. This new vivid range would add a bit of a boost to that lineup.

Now, while we're unsure of the original source's validity, there is some real evidence that Beats is going to launch a refreshed pair of Powerbeats Pro soon, and that little is expected to change between the original range and the new ones.

An FCC listing was recently published and clearly shows a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones in the imagery. Given that it's only been about 12 months since they originally launched, it'd be unlikely for it to be a major upgrade. And the imagery shows a product that's virtually identical to the released earphones.

It's also worth noting that it's not unlike Beats to launch new colours to coincide with new seasons, since the company's headphones have long sought to be fashionable items as well as audio products. Twelve months into a life cycle definitely seems a good time to revamp the offering with a fresh lick of paint.