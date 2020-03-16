Beats Powerbeats 4 is a new pair of workout earphones with even better battery

Beats has unveiled a new pair of workout earphones. They're called the Powerbeats 4, and pick up from where the Powerbeats 3 left off, bringing a refined design and better battery along for the ride.

Like the true wireless Powerbeats Pro, the new Powerbeats 4 have a design better sculpted to fit in the ear than the previous Powerbeats 3. There are fewer sharp angles, more rounding, plus channels to help water and sweat glide away.

On that note, the new earbuds are also IPX4 resistant against splashes, which essentially means they should survive your sweatiest gym sessions or runs on rainy days.

These aren't true wireless earphones, but like the third generation they have a cable attaching the two earbuds, except the cable is now more rounded to help ensure it doesn't get stuck to the back of your neck.

Perhaps more importantly, the remote control module has been removed from the cable, and instead the earbuds have adopted the same buttons as the Powerbeats Pro, which means a better balanced feel and makes them much easier to use.

As is customary with any of Apple and Beats' recent audio products, there's an H1 Chip inside which helps make battery usage more efficient as well as enabling easy pairing with iOS devices, automatic pairing with all of your Apple products and "Hey Siri" support.

You also get better battery life - as mentioned previously. Specifically, it's 15 hours of music playtime versus 13 hours of its predecessor.

You'll be able to buy them in the US for $149 from various retail outlets, from 18 March, with red, white and black colour options available at launch.

In the UK, they launch on the same day for £129.95, which is significantly cheaper than the true wireless Powerbeats Pro and the previous Powerbeats 3.