Beats by Dre will very soon announce its Powerbeats 4 Wireless headphones, if the latest leak is any indication.

Specifications and a whole tonne of images have turned up online in the biggest leak on the sports earphones yet.

Previously appearing in iOS 13.3.1 and an FCC filing, the alleged press pics of the Powerbeats 4 confirm that the design will be slightly rounder in comparison with last year's Powerbeats 3 Wireless.

The Apple-owned Beats brand has also opted for the latest H1 wireless chip, as also found in the AirPods Pro. This will reportedly afford the Powerbeats 4 a more stable connection over its predecessor.

The neckband cable is slightly modified too.

1/3 Beats by Dre

In terms of specifications, as well as better support for Siri thanks to the H1 chip, the new headphones will have improved battery life. WinFuture - which also posted the entire line-up of images - claims that they will last for 15 hours on a single charge. That's up from 12 hours on the existing model.

They will also support fast charging, with 60 minutes of playback available after just five minutes of charge time.

The Powerbeats 4 will be available in red, white or black, although the exact release date and pricing is yet to be revealed.