Beats will announce its next wireless headphones in the next few weeks, if new information found in iOS 13.3.1 is anything to go by.

The Beats Powerbeats 4 wireless in-ears were first spotted in iOS 13.3 in December, but an image showing the new design has been discovered lurking in the latest Apple update - iOS 13.3.1 released yesterday.

It shows an upgrade on the year-old Powerbeats 3 that bring the new model more in line with the Powerbeats Pro true wireless equivalent - aesthetically speaking at least.

We fully expect the Powerbeats 4 to have the same sort of tethered neckband as its predecessor, with similar Bluetooth connectivity and easy pairing with Apple devices.

As well as the similar, more flowing hook-around earpiece, it is thought the next-gen headphones will contain Apple's H1 chip and "Hey Siri" support. The latter was also suggested in the earlier iOS 13.3 finding.

In terms of release date, nothing has been mentioned so far although we must admit that we were expecting a refresh around this time. We reviewed the Powerbeats 3 in-ears towards the end of last February, so it is highly likely Beats will unveil the replacement model soon.

We'll bring you more as we find out.