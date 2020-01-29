  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Beats headphone news

Beats Powerbeats 4 headphones image leaked in Apple's iOS 13.3.1

·
Pocket-lint Beats Powerbeats 4 headphones image leaked in Apple's iOS 13.3.1
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2020
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2020

- Looks more like the true wireless Powerbeats Pro

Beats will announce its next wireless headphones in the next few weeks, if new information found in iOS 13.3.1 is anything to go by.

The Beats Powerbeats 4 wireless in-ears were first spotted in iOS 13.3 in December, but an image showing the new design has been discovered lurking in the latest Apple update - iOS 13.3.1 released yesterday.

AppleBeats Powerbeats 4 Headphones Leaked In Ios 1331 image 2

It shows an upgrade on the year-old Powerbeats 3 that bring the new model more in line with the Powerbeats Pro true wireless equivalent - aesthetically speaking at least.

We fully expect the Powerbeats 4 to have the same sort of tethered neckband as its predecessor, with similar Bluetooth connectivity and easy pairing with Apple devices.

As well as the similar, more flowing hook-around earpiece, it is thought the next-gen headphones will contain Apple's H1 chip and "Hey Siri" support. The latter was also suggested in the earlier iOS 13.3 finding.

In terms of release date, nothing has been mentioned so far although we must admit that we were expecting a refresh around this time. We reviewed the Powerbeats 3 in-ears towards the end of last February, so it is highly likely Beats will unveil the replacement model soon.

We'll bring you more as we find out.

PopularIn Headphones
Beats Powerbeats 4 headphones image leaked in Apple's iOS 13.3.1
Master & Dynamic MW07 Go review: Same great sound, sportier appeal
Philips ST702 initial review: Sports TWS headphones with UV cleaning
Philips Fidelio X3 initial review: Premium audiophile brand is back with top-end headphones
Philips ST702 true wireless headphones lead 2020 sports range
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review: Bose is the ANC boss