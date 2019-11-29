Popular Beats Solo 3 Wireless are just £139 today!

Beats' most popular headphone range - and one of the most popular headphone ranges by any company anywhere - is seeing some discount for Black Friday.

Specifically, the Solo 3 Wireless which has recently been superceded by the Solo Pro is now available for an all-time low price.

In the UK you can snag a pair of Solo 3 Wireless for the super low price of just £139.00, which is £110.95 off the original RRP of £249.95. Head over to Amazon to check out the Solo 3 deal.

For this price you'll need to select the Pop Indigo colour variant, other colours and collection variants are different prices, with many of them discounted.

Solo 3 Wireless was one of the first Beats audio products to feature the same W1 Chip that powered the original AirPods.

squirrel_widget_139115

The chip helps with battery optimisation, so you can get up to 40 hours of music playback, and you get the convenience of easy pairing with iPhones. And because there's the W1 processor, once you've paired with one of your Apple devices, it's automatically paired with the others.

If you're in the US and want some discount, fear not, Amazon has them on offer across the Atlantic too.

As part of its Apple discounts, you can get the Solo 3 Wireless from Amazon for $129.00. View that deal on Amazon.com.