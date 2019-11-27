Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC headphones now have more than £100 off

If you're after a pair of new headphones, there are some great bargains available this Black Friday.

You can find a whole bunch of them in our round-up here. One standout though is the superb deal available for the Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC headphones available on Amazon in the UK.

You can get the superb over-ear headphones in a variety of colours for £199 each. Considering they usually cost almost £300, that's 34 per cent off.

• View the Beats Studio 3 Wireless (grey) deal on Amazon here

• See the Beats Studio 3 Wireless (crystal blue) Skyline Collection offer on Amazon here

• View the Amazon deal for the Beats Studio 3 Wireless (desert sand) Skyline Collection here

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones were awarded five-stars here on Pocket-lint and feature the Apple-owned brand's pure adaptive noise cancelling technology.

They adjust the noise cancelling signature in real-time and come with a battery life of up to 22 hours.

The headphones contain the Apple W1 chip, so have easy pairing capabilities for iPhone and iPad users, but also work perfectly fine with Android devices through Bluetooth.

Fast charge tech can give the Studio 3s three hours of playback time from just one minute's worth of charging through the USB-C port.