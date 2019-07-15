Beats Solo 3 Wireless are down to £137 for Prime Day

As part of this year's mid-year discount bonanza, Amazon has discounted a good handful of great headphones, and one of those is the Beats Solo 3 Wireless.

As part of the Prime Day sale for Amazon Prime customers, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless is available for just £137.99 at Amazon. That's a hefty discount of £111, representing a 45 per cent saving.

Of course, the Solo 3 Wireless was one of the first pairs of Beats to incorporate the W1 chip that Apple used to power the AirPods.

This chip not only enables really easy pairing with iPhones, but also means that once you've paired it with one of your Apple devices, it automatically pairs with any other device using that same iCloud account.

This W1 Chip is also used to efficiently manage power, enabling up to 40 hours of music playback from a full charge, and giving you fast-charging capability. That means just five minutes plugged in is enough to get a few hours of music listening.

It's available in a number of different colours, including the awesome eye-catching Violet Pop. Check out our widget below to see how the current price compares across retailers.

It might not be as powerful as the smart ANC-powered Beats Studio3 Wireless, but they're a reason they're so popular.

They're cheaper than the Studios, the battery last ages, they sound good and they're fashionable. And now, for the next day, they're even better value than they already were.